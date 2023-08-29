Inadequate behavior by Chairman of Yekaterinburg City Duma led to his dismissal

Rena Murshud

The governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, apologized to the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, in connection with the scandal with the chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma, Igor Volodin, who took part in an event directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information policy department of the region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev expressed hope for a resolution of the situation. After this scandal, Volodin will not be a speaker in the new convocation of the City Duma.

It should be noted that earlier the Azerbaijani Embassy sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the event organized on August 7, 2023, in Yekaterinburg on the occasion of the "30th anniversary of the formation of the Talish-Mugan Autonomous Republic."

In addition, Ambassador Polad Bulbul oglu addressed a letter to the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, reflecting the principled position and strong protest of Azerbaijan. Along with this, Shakhin Shykhlinski, head of the Azerbaijan-Ural public national-cultural organization operating in Yekaterinburg, sent appeals to the relevant administrative bodies of the city.

It was brought to the attention of the Russian side that the organization of such an event of a provocative nature and participation in it as a guest of the Chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma Igor Volodin is unacceptable, this step of the representative of the ruling party of Russia promotes separatism, fundamentally contradicts the spirit of allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia, and also damages bilateral cooperation.

An urgent request was made to take immediate measures against Igor Volodin and the organizers of this event, as well as measures to prevent such provocative steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the future.