"Heydar Aliyev-100" event held at Victoria and Albert Historical Museum

An event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Raphael Gallery of the Victoria and Albert Museum, a major center of history, architecture and culture of Great Britain, one of the most prestigious museums in the world, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev took part in the concert and delivered a speech at this venue, where the event was organized during his visit to the UK in 1998. The national leader stressed the importance of presenting Azerbaijani music and art in this historic hall. This significant historical moment gave another highlight to the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev on May 25.

The event, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was attended by Baroness Emma Nicholson, Trade Representative of the British Prime Minister in Azerbaijan, Anar Alakparov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, Lords, representative of the Milli Majlis for inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain The chairman of the group, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in this country, representatives of the private sector, well-known public figures, members of the Azerbaijani community of Great Britain participated.

The event featured an exhibition and concert program dedicated to the life and work of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The exhibition featured photographs and information about the life and political activities of the National Leader, major events in the history of Azerbaijan, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov spoke about the outstanding merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the world and expanding interstate relations.

In her speech, Baroness Emma Nicholson, trade representative of the British Prime Minister in Azerbaijan, called Heydar Aliyev the founder and reason for the flourishing of modern Azerbaijan.



Chamber orchestra "FeMusa", created by the Azerbaijani violinist Nazrin Rashidova, who lives in the UK, consisting of representatives of 25 countries, honored artist Tarzan Sahib Pashazade, our compatriot, violinist Sabina Rakcheeva, who lives in London, performed in the concert program.