Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted in Austria

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at the 44th Ferien-Messe Wien Fair in Austria.

The international tourism fair re-opened its doors to travel enthusiasts after a long break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event provides an opportunity for companies working in the tourism sector to exchange ideas and get acquainted with new trends.

Azerbaijan's participation in the fair was supported by the Azerbaijani Tourism Board and the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Vienna.

Books, CDs, booklets and advertising printed products reflecting Azerbaijan's tourism potential were displayed in the corner organized by the Azerbaijani embassy.

The national stand also provided insight into the tourism potential of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and other parts of the country.

The monitors installed in the corner showed videos devoted to the country's most beautiful corners.

Since the start of this year, the tourism fair coincided with the Novruz holiday, and visitors were presented with Novruz attributes, national sweets, and souvenirs.

Over 800 companies operating in the tourism, travel, and leisure organizations sectors from over 70 countries participated in the fair.

An average of 150,000 visitors visit the fair every year. Croatia is participating in this year's fair as a special partner.



