Turkic.World media platform, Balikesir University sign memorandum of partnership

By Trend

Turkic.World media platform and Turkish Balikesir University have signed a memorandum of partnership, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu and Balikesir University Rector, Professor Yucel Ogurlu.

According to the memorandum, the Turkic.World media project became the official media partner of Balikesir University.

Within the signed memorandum, the Turkic.World media platform will publish news about the university. In addition, the media project will attract the teaching staff of the institute as experts and commentators in connection with international events and Türkiye.

Turkic.World media platform started its activity in 2021 as a result of the cooperation of Trend News Agency and the Turkish "Albayrak Media Group" with the support of the Assistant to the President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The Turkic.World media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul, and also became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye.

In addition, the Turkic.World media platform is also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and Technology Festival.

The Turkic.World media platform signed a memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).