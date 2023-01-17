Azerbaijan, Sweden mull healthcare co-op

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Swedish Ambassador to Baku Tobias Lorentzson discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the healthcare and medicine sector, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister stressed that regular meetings of the leaders of the two countries and mutual visits of government members play an important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Swedish relations in various areas.

Noting the extensive potential for the development of cooperation in the healthcare sector, Musayev added that there are all the necessary conditions for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the continuous professional education of medical specialists.

“Sweden has created one of the most universal healthcare models. Many states use it as a model for creating their own public health system. Additionally, the Swedish company Mölnlycke is one of the world's leading companies in the production of high-quality medical equipment,” he stated.

Musayev pointed out that Sweden’s pharmaceutical industry with a developed research base is one of the best in the world. Furthermore, he expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

In turn, Lorentzson underlined Sweden’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"Diplomatic relations between our countries were established in 1992, and during this period, cooperation between Sweden and Azerbaijan has been developing steadily," the ambassador noted.

He then stressed that special attention is paid to the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the technical issues of holding an information and educational round-table in Baku this spring on the topic of “Providing high-quality care to patients with gene dermatosis. Azerbaijan-Sweden-CIS: exchange of experience in providing comprehensive care to patients with epidermolysis bullosa and ichthyosis”.

Finally, the sides mulled new prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as exchanged experiences between national public health institutions.