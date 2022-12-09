Central Bank issues new commemorative coin to circulation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has issued to circulation a silver commemorative coin with a face value of AZN5 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, which made a great contribution to sports development and modern youth formation in the country, Azernews reports.

The commemorative coin was made based on the president's decree dated March 28, 2022 "on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the issue limit of 200 coins was determined by the order of the National Olympic Committee. The sale of the coins to the National Olympic Committee has been ensured.

The commemorative note weighs one troy ounce – 31.1 grams with a diameter of 38.61 millimeters. The coin was minted by the German Bavarian Mint using proof technology meeting international standards.

The face of the commemorative coin depicts the inscriptions "National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "30", "1992-2022", the image of the Olympic torch and other sports symbols, while the back depicts the words "Republic of Azerbaijan", the Coat of Arms of Azerbaijan and the number of the denomination.

The commemorative coin is a legal tender in the territory of the country at its face value.