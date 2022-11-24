Uzbek cultural figures pay tribute to Muslim Magomayev

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has celebrated the 80th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR Muslim Magomayev, Azernews reports.

Public and cultural figures got acquainted with the exhibition of works dedicated to the prominent singer.

Further, the center's representative Yusif Mammadov spoke about Muslim Magomayev's legacy.

Speaking about the admirers of the great singer, Yusif Mammadov mentioned Uzbekh opera singer Khursand Sherov, who performs Muslim Magomayev's songs while making a bicycle tour around the world.

Khursand Sherov emphasized his love for the work of the great Azerbaijani baritone. To note, the opera singer cycled 14,000 km from Tashkent to Baku to pay tribute to Muslim Magomayev.

Next, Khursand Sherov and Rano Azizova performed Azerbaijani and Uzbek songs, as well as songs from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire.

In conclusion, Khursand Sherov was awarded a special diploma from the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan for popularizing Muslim Magomayev's music.

Famous for his beautiful voice, Muslim Magomayev made a great contribution to Azerbaijani music. His creative activities occupy a special place in the country’s music history.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks, and music for theatre performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures but called it his hobby.