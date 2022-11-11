Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, 50 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,504 of them have recovered, and 9,959 people have died. Currently, 173 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,005 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,341,262 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 719 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 179 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 285 citizens. As many as 59 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,914,719 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,864 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,211 people – the second dose, 3,388,325 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,319 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.