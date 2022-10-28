Memory of victims of Armenian terror commemorated in Azerbaijan's Barda

By Trend

Today marks two years from the day of the missile attack on Barda city by Armenian Armed Forces, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports on October 28.

As a result of the attack using prohibited missiles and heavy artillery installations on Barda city, 20 civilians were killed, and up to 70 people were injured.

Representatives of the district's public, heads of the law enforcement agencies, heads of non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan, servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, relatives of martyrs, and citizens of the district took part in the commemoration ceremony in honor of the victims of Armenian terror in Barda city.

Strongly condemning the terror, the mother of 29-year-old Vasif Ismayilli, Arzu, who died during the bombing of the city, said that his father also became a martyr at the age of 29 during the First Karabakh War, in the battles in the direction of Aghdam city in July 1993.

The wife of Maharram Mustafayev, who during those events was in a car and died as a result of an explosion of a prohibited Smerch missile, also participated in the commemoration ceremony. She, like the mother of killed Vasif Ismayilli, noted that, despite the fact that two years have passed since the terrorist attack, the pain of loss doesn't subside.

During the Second Karabakh War as a result of war crimes committed by Armenia 93 civilians died, including 12 children and 27 women, and 454 civilians were injured. A total of 12,292 residential and non-residential premises, and 288 vehicles were damaged, and 1,018 facts of damage to farms were revealed.