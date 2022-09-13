Azerbaijan confirms 76 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 76 new COVID-19 cases, 80 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 817,938 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 805,709 of them have recovered, and 9,857 people have died. Currently, 2,372 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,916 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,195,841 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,873,818 vaccine doses were administered, 5,377,080 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,956 people – the second dose, 3,371,347 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 260,435 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.