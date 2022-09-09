Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

A total of 1,356 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 337 citizens, the second dose to 173 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 704 citizens. As many as 142 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,870,922 vaccine doses were administered, 5,376,335 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,567 people – the second dose, 3,369,847 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,173 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.