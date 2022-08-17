Azerbaijan launches tent-style slaughterhouse, mobile laboratory in liberated Zangilan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (AQTA) has launched a tent-style slaughterhouse and mobile laboratory in the de-occupied Zangilan District on the border with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The agency carries out regular measures to protect the consumers’ health and supply safe meat and meat products.

Thus, the creation of modern, standard stationary slaughter facilities in the capital and various regions of the republic is promoted, as well as tent-style slaughter stations are established in areas where there are no stationary ones.

For this purpose, a tent-style animal slaughter station and a mobile laboratory of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute for conducting veterinary-sanitary expertise have started operating in Zangilan’s Agali village.

Also, the agency's employees performed veterinary control of large and small animals in the Agali village, and laboratory examinations were carried out by taking samples from animals.

Animals will be slaughtered at the tent-style slaughterhouse and be sold to consumers after passing veterinary control and meeting sanitary and hygienic requirements.

In addition, if a disease is found during an examination of animals brought to the station for slaughtering, samples will be analyzed in a mobile laboratory of biosafety level. The tent-style slaughterhouse has been outfitted with all of the essential sanitary equipment to complete the whole process of slaughtering, skinning, and chopping of animals.