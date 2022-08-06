New petroglyphs discovered in Gobustan State Historical Reserve

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

New petroglyphs have been discovered in Gobustan State Historical Reserve, Azernews reports, citing APA.

Speaking about new findings, the director of Gobustan National Historical and Artistic Reserve, Vugar Isayev, spoke about the recently-found Sona-gaya petroglyphs and stones at Jingirdag-Yazili Tapa.

The three-year research on the territory of Jingirdag-Yazili Tapa has led to the discovery of 1,347 petroglyphs and symbols ( before 877), engraved on 169 stones (before 151). The new discoveries were documented and registered.

The reserve director added that a recently printed catalog "Gobustan petroglyph bridge- Jingirdag-Yazili Tapa" contains the results of research.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Jingirdag and on the top of Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars.

These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

Regular research and archaeological work are carried out in the reserve with the participation of local and foreign experts.

In 2016, digital data about Gobustan started operating in order to re-document Gobustan rock carvings using modern methods.

Within its framework, 3D modeling was used for the first time in the study of Gobustan's rock art.