Classes of new training period held with planes of Azerbaijan Air Force

By Trend

In accordance with the plan of the training period for the current year, combat aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force are carrying out training flights, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the training, held to improve the military pilots’ combat skills, flights of aircraft are carried out through designated routes.

At the exercises, pilots successfully fulfilled tasks on takeoff and landing, performing maneuvers at low and medium altitudes, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s land-based targets, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

