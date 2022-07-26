Passport Index: Azerbaijanis can visit almost 70 countries without visas

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Nowadays, the level of migration is continuously increasing. There are different factors that force people to migrate or to have a second citizenship. They are wars, poor standard of living, search for a better life, doing business, investment opportunities, family, etc.

However, one more factor that we may include in the list is the wish of people to travel more freely. Passports of several world countries really facilitate visa-free access. In this regard, it is worth having an overview of the countries’ passports index.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. It started in 2006 as Henley and Partners Visa Restrictions Index and was modified and renamed in January 2018. The site provides a ranking for 199 passports in the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel to visa-free. The number of countries that a specific passport can access becomes its visa-free score. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association.

Recently, Henley and Partners presented the results of the Passport Index for the third quarter of 2022.

Japan ranked first, with its citizens being able to travel to 193 destinations without the need to apply for a visa. Singapore and South Korea ranked second with 192 visa-free destinations, followed by Germany and Spain with 190 destinations.

Over recent years, Azerbaijan has been cooperating closely with different counties in the world to develop ties.

According to the newly published results, Azerbaijan’s passport moved from 75th to 79th place due to changes in the position of other countries. It is worth noting that during the reporting period, the country did not sign any visa-free travel agreements. Holders of Azerbaijani passport can still travel without a visa or with a visa on arrival in 69 countries of the world.

The list of the countries that citizens of Azerbaijan can visit without a visa: Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Colombia, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Pakistan, Dominica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Jordan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Oman, Palau, Palestine, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Serbia, Seychelles, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Togo, Turkey, Tuvalu, Uganda, Gambia, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Senegal, Montenegro.