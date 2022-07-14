Caring for martyr families, Second Karabakh War veterans is top priority of Azerbaijan's state policy

By Trend

The philosophy of Azerbaijan’s social policy is to direct economic growth to improve the population’s welfare, Trend reports.

In recent years, when the financial crisis and COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated social problems in numerous countries, Azerbaijan continued the implementation of social projects and economic reforms. The country has made considerable efforts to improve the social conditions of war veterans and families of martyrs right after the historic victory achieved in the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Thus, following the Presidential Decree, the YASHAT Foundation was established on December 8, 2020 to address the problems of the second Karabakh war participants. It’s possible to apply to the Foundation by calling the short number 8110 or through the official website yashat.gov.az.

The foundation budget is financed by voluntary contributions, and the donations constituted 73.78 million manat ($43.4 million) until June 23, 2022.

The YASHAT Foundation has held meetings with 17,015 citizens, including family members of 2,927 martyrs, as well as 5,650 veterans, to review their needs and requirements. A total of 27,232 appeals of 12,652 citizens have been accepted, and 22,454 payments have been implemented thus far.