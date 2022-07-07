Azerbaijan's new state program targets healthy nutrition of population

By Trend

Government of Azerbaijan has set a task Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Republic (AQTA) to ensure healthy nutrition of population, Chairman of AQTA Elkhan Mikayilov said, Trend reports.

He said this at an event dedicated to the results of a pilot project on nutrition of schoolchildren.

According to Mikayilov, the state program provides for appropriate measures to ensure healthy nutrition of population.

He also said that the formation of healthy eating habits is one of the important tasks.

"AQTA works closely with Azerbaijani Education Ministry and has conducted extensive educational work among about 20,000 students in connection with healthy eating measures," Mikayilov added.