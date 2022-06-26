Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 25 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,164 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,292 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 155 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,345 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,954,464 tests have been conducted so far.