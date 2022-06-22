Over 45,000 manpower involved in road construction in liberated lands - agency

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Over 45,000 have been issued permits to work on road projects in the liberated areas, Azernews reports per the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

During the implementation of the labor-intensive and time-consuming projects, 38,726 Azerbaijani and 6,808 Turkish citizens have received permits to get involved in road infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, the agency underlined.

The agency regularly takes necessary and relevant measures in line with the plans and decisions on the start of rehabilitation work on the liberated lands. Permits for new employees continue to be obtained when there is a need for additional manpower in road infrastructure projects, the statement added.

According to the agency, one of the country's priorities is the rehabilitation of infrastructure destroyed by the enemy in the liberated lands. The restoration of these regions is attached significant priority when developing an action plan to attract investment, as well as adapting implemented projects to state policy. At the same time, these projects create new jobs, which in turn help reduce unemployment.

The road construction projects implemented for the revival of Karabakh reflect the formation of infrastructure in the liberated lands within the framework of modern international standards. The highways under construction play a vital role in advancing the region's growth and boosting the region's transportation importance, the agency added.

It should be noted that during the implementation of road infrastructure projects that serve the socio-economic development of the regions, along with local companies, partnerships and exchange of experience with foreign companies are being carried out.

The expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish ties, like in other fields, is taking place in the sphere of road infrastructure. Opportunities for joint project implementation and prospective collaboration in the relevant field are being evaluated, and large-scale work is being done to this effect. Cooperation is being formed in this respect with Turkish enterprises specializing in road construction.

As a result of all infrastructure projects restored in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic zones, which became a significant building site after the 44-day war, life will bloom, and new economic sectors will be developed not only in Azerbaijan but across the region, the agency stressed.