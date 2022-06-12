Azerbaijan confirms 14 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 14 new COVID-19 cases, 5 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,884 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,091 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 78 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,941 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,923,348 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,434 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 205 citizens, the second dose to 150, while the third dose and the next doses to 965 citizens. Some 114 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,744,943 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,968 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,055 people - the second dose, 3,295,425 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,495 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.