Azerbaijan lifts mask regime, extends quarantine

By Azernews

Azerbaijan lifts the mask regime, which was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, as of May 1, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

From May 1, the requirement to use personal protective equipment (medical mask, respirator, etc) in conditions of the special quarantine regime is abolished.

At the same time, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, the special quarantine regime is extended until 06:00 July 1, 2022. The use of medical masks on the territory of Azerbaijan International Airport and in educational institutions is no longer mandatory but only advisable.

Earlier the requirement to submit the result of PCR testing on COVID-19 for citizens arriving in Azerbaijan has been abolished.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.