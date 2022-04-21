Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,445 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,603 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 135 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,472 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,785,398 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 5,854 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 608 citizens, the second dose to 313, while the third dose and the next doses to 4,579 citizens. Some 354 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,614,545 vaccine doses were administered, 5,336,229 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,837,732 people - the second dose, 3,202,881 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 237,703 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.