Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry talks auction Karabakh horses

By Trend

For the first time in Azerbaijan, it is planned to put up for auction several horses of the Karabakh breed in the Gobustan Demonstration Cattle Breeding Complex at the Agriculture Ministry’s Agroservice OJSC, the Head of the Public Relations Department of Agroservice OJSC Aytekin Mammadova told Trend.

According to her, the horses that will be put up for auction are bred in the Karabakh horse-breeding complex in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabedi.

"Four horses of the Karabakh breed - Sahil, Sultan, Zilakhar and Antique - will be put up for auction. The number of horses that will be put up for auction may increase before the auction. Detailed information about the horses will be displayed on the monitors at the auction site. Those wishing to take part in the auction can apply to the Gobustan Demonstration Cattle Breeding Complex," Mammadova said.

Both local and foreign owners of farms and entrepreneurs can take part in the auction, which will be held on April 15, 2022.