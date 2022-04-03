Azerbaijan confirms 42 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 42 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,061 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,023 of them have recovered, and 9,697 people have died. Currently, 341 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,048 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,714,357 tests have been conducted so far.