Azerbaijan to digitalize number of services in 2022

The Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Ministry is going to digitalize some 50 services in 2022, Trend reported on March 22, citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the major objective is to digitalize 90 percent of services.

"Number of 110 out of 175 services provided to citizens by our ministry are provided electronically. Several 46 electronic services are proactive, these services ensure the implementation of the relevant social rights of citizens in electronic form without their application and submission of the document," the ministry said.

It added that the electronic reference services are available in 30 categories relevant to the ministry's service sector.

The ministry developed subsystems such as "Zafar", "Military-medical examination and medical certification", " Housing and cars provision queue" in 2021.

Career counseling services were shifted to an electronic format, and a register of legal organizations involved in employment mediation was developed. Furthermore, a proactive method for awarding pensions to military personnel and persons with special ranks was established.

It is also planned to begin assigning presidential benefits to war veterans in 2022.

The ministry underlined that it is planned to launch subsystems such as "Labor Relations and Employment", "Compulsory State Personal Insurance", "Monitoring", as well as an electronic system for issuing one-time payments to the Karabakh war veterans who were injured in 1991-1997.

Moreover, "e-exchange", "Badzhar" platforms and a variety of other electronic service systems will be developed, the ministry said.