Azerbaijan softens special quarantine regime

By Trend

Special quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 has been softened, Trend reports.

Based on the decision, from March 6, 2022, the following are allowed:

- reception of citizens in state bodies (structures) in groups and individually;

-organization and implementation of religious ritual services, as well as memorial ceremonies in ceremonial halls, tents and other enclosed spaces;

- holding of all mass, including sports, events;

- the use of hookahs in catering facilities;

- provision of massage services;

- entry of persons seeing off and meeting passengers to the airport terminal.

The following restrictions are lifted:

- time and quantity restrictions on activities of cultural facilities, including cinemas, theaters and conference halls, places of recreation and entertainment, children's entertainment spaces (including those located on the territory of boulevards and parks), including those at large shopping centers;

- on number of visitors of religious places of worship, as well as on places provided for the simultaneous performance of worship;

- time and quantity restrictions for solemn ceremonies (weddings, engagements, birthdays);

- time of operation restrictions in public catering facilities, including those related to the activities of such spaces as restaurants, cafes, tea houses, etc., as well as a restriction related to seating no more than 6 people at one table;

-density restrictions in catering establishments when receiving customers;

-restriction related to educational and tutoring services with the participation of no more than 10 people.

Permitted services (works) can only be used by persons who have a valid vaccination certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19, or a document confirming the immunity after recovery from COVID-19, or a certificate of contraindication establishing a contraindication to vaccines against COVID-19, (excluding persons under the age of 18).

It should be noted that other requirements established by the decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan against coronavirus infection in the areas of work and services where restrictions have been lifted (requirement for COVID-19 passports at the entrance, use of masks in closed places, etc.) remain in force.

In order to ensure compliance with the applicable requirements, the implementation of appropriate control measures will continue, in cases of violation of the anti-epidemiological, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, individuals and legal entities will be held accountable in accordance with the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on administrative offenses.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, it is necessary to follow general rules, such as maintaining social distance and hand hygiene, as well as the recommendations noted in the guidelines.