Azerbaijan to develop employment strategy for liberated lands

The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs' board meeting has discussed the issues of developing an employment strategy in liberated territories.

The parties also focused on the implementation of the process of repatriation of internally displaced people during the meeting.

The board meeting debated the reports of the committee's central office, departments, and subordinate organizations as of 2021. In addition, reports on the Committee's consideration of applications, the implementation of personnel policy in accordance with the law "on public service," and so on were heard.

The committee's work plan for 2022 has also been approved.

Nearly one million Azerbaijanis were forcibly displaced as a result of the Armenian occupation policy.

DPs are still unable to return home after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories due to the total destruction of all residential buildings and other social facilities in liberated areas, as well as the danger posed by mines and other explosive devices.

Azerbaijan takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, such as martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians.

Since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020, Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Security Ministry has provided social support to over 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs' families, war veterans, and civilians affected by Armenian aggression.

Approximately 10,000 people, including members of martyrs' families, war veterans, and victims of Armenian terror, received employment assistance, which also includes approximately 6,000 people who participated in the self-employment program.

In addition, during the postwar period, the program of providing housing to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans was expanded.