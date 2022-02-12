Media technicians not yet eligible for preferential mortgages - CEO of Media Dev't Agency

By Trend





Media technicians in Azerbaijan are not yet identified as persons who can take advantage of preferential mortgages, Chief Executive Officer at Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend.

He noted that there are mechanisms and procedures for preferential mortgage lending in Azerbaijan, and reporters are now included in the category of persons eligible for concessional mortgages in accordance with the corresponding decree of the head of state.

According to the Presidential order of February 8, members of a young family, having worked as journalists for at least 5 years and included in the media register, as well as persons who are not members of a young family, having at least 15 years' experience as rostered reporters, are entitled to use preferential mortgages.