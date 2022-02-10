Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on February 9. Southwest wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-7 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 14-16 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm Hg to 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

The weather will be rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. Southwest wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, - 3-8 °C in the daytime.