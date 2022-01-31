MoD: Search for missing Azerbaijani officer underway [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is still searching for a senior officer who went missing in liberated Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry reported on January 31.

The ministry stated that the search for Senior Lt Fuad Baghirov, who became disoriented due to a sudden change in weather conditions and a snowstorm on the territory of Alagollar in the Kalbajar region, is being carried out in collaboration with relevant state structures.

The search for four Azerbaijani servicemen - Fuad Baghirov (senior lieutenant), Javad Huseynov (junior sergeant of extra-long service), Mashallah Huseynov, and Yasin Karimov (soldiers) - was immediately launched, and three were found in the early hours of January 29.

They were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a military hospital in Baku.

"Our military personnel's treatment continues under the supervision of specialized doctors, and there is no threat to their health," the ministry stated.



