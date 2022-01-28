Azerbaijan discloses number of passengers of regular bus trips to liberated Shusha, Aghdam

By Trend

To date, passenger buses have made eight trips in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

A total of 259 passengers were transported during these trips.

According to the ministry, 47 passengers were transported along the Baku-Shusha-Baku route (1 trip), 69 passengers along the Ahmadbayli-Shusha-Ahmadbayli route (3 trips), 67 passengers along the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route (2 trips), 76 passengers along the Barda-Aghdam-Barda route (2 trips).

The regular bus trips to the liberated territories have been launched in Azerbaijan since January 24.