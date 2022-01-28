Police seize over 5 kg of drugs in southern region

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Police have seized 5.1kg of drugs from 15 suspected drug traffickers in Azerbaijan's Lankaran region, Azertag reported on January 28.

As a result of the Lankaran city-regional police department's search operations, Lankaran residents Ibrahim Akhundov, Shahriyar Ibadli, and Saida Askerova, who were suspected of drug trafficking, were detained.

The drug was obtained by the suspects from Saida Askerova's son, Mugaddas Adiyev, according to the investigation. On Adiyev's property, over 5.1 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine were discovered. It was determined that he got the drug from a foreigner.

Eleven more suspects were apprehended as a result of other search operations conducted by the Lankaran police department.

During a personal search, heroin and dried marijuana were found and confiscated from them.