Azerbaijan stops terrestrial broadcasting of TRT-1 TV channel

By Trend

Terrestrial broadcasting of Turkish TRT-1 TV channel has been stopped in Azerbaijan, the Radio-TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association (Teleradio PA) told Trend on Jan. 10.

The contract between the Azerbaijani Teleradio and the representative office of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation’s Directorate in Azerbaijan for the channel’s broadcasting has expired.

"The Turkish side didn’t extend the term of the contract, due to which terrestrial broadcasting of the TRT-1 channel was stopped," the Teleradio PA said.

This channel on the territory of Azerbaijan can continue to be watched using satellite networks and the Internet added the association.

The Teleradio Production Association has stopped terrestrial broadcasting of TRT-1 in Azerbaijan since January 5, 2022.