Azerbaijan confirms 662 more COVID-19 cases, 1,452 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1,452 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 611,557 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 588,790 of them have recovered, and 8,222 people have died. Currently, 14,545 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,157 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,767,538 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 30,365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,758 citizens, the second one to 3,985 citizens, the third one to 22,622.

Totally, up until now, 11,097,316 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,144,676 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,645,903 people - the second dose, 1,306,737 people – the third dose.