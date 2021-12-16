Weak fog and drizzle expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ecologists forecast cloudy weather in Baku on December 17. Weak fog and drizzle are expected at night and in the morning. Moderate southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night and +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 765 mm Hg from 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will intensify in some places.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

It will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night in the highlands and +3-7 °C in the daytime.