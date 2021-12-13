Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ecology Ministry has forecasted rainy weather in Baku on December 14. Southeast wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night and +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 770 mm Hg from 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rain will also intensive in the country's regions. Fog is expected in some areas. East wind will blow.

In the regions, the temperature will be +4-8 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °Cat night and +3-8 °C in the daytime.