Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 31,944 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 11,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,447 citizens, the second one 4,198 citizens and the booster dose – 24,299.

Totally, up until now, 10,869,472 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,117,826 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,613,676 people - the second dose and 1,137,970 people booster dose.

