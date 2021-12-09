Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and changeable cloudy is expected in Baku on December 10. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. Northwest wind will be followed the moderate southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night and +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 759 mm Hg from 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-7 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night and +3 and +8 °C in the daytime.