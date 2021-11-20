TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijani national agency talks details of its employee hitting mine in Zangilan

20 November 2021 [18:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Analytical operator from the unexploded munition crew of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency Vagif Babayev, injured in Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], has been hospitalized, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, Babayev was delivered to Baku by helicopter and placed in a clinic of the State Security Service.

On November 19, he received minor shrapnel injuries due to a distant anti-tank mine explosion when performing his duty functions in the district.

