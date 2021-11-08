Azerbaijan confirms 2,631 more COVID-19 cases, 1,989 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 2,631 new COVID-19 cases, 1,989 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 547,281 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 507,756 of them have recovered, and 7,269 people have died. Currently, 32,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,367 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,285,216 tests have been conducted so far.