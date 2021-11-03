Azerbaijan continues to employ war-affected citizens

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to employ war-affected citizens. The Labor and Social Protection Ministry has employed over 1,000 war-affected citizens as part of the Employment Marathon.

The number of members of martyrs’ families and war veterans employed within the marathon has reached 1,024.

Of those citizens, 864 are war veterans, and the rest are members of the martyrs' families.

So far, the number of employers who joined the Employment Marathon has reached 568, and the number of available vacancies is 3,269.

Of the total number of employers, 298 employers work in public institutions, while 270 in private ones.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to support the employment of people affected by the Second Karabakh War.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs' families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 30,000 citizens of these categories. In addition, the ministry involved over 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs' families in an employment program in the post-war period.

Moreover, the ministry plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,800 have already been given.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.