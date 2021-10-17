Country registers 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, 764 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,896 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 17.

Some 764 patients have recovered and 19 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 502,207 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 478,403 patients have recovered, 6,765 people have died. Currently, 17,039 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,261 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,025,402 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,194,432 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,964,151 citizens, and the second one to 4,230,281 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 25,462 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.