Northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Northwest wind will be followed by the northeast in Baku on September 15.

The air temperature will be 20-23 °C at night, 27-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. However, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 18-22 °C at night, 30-35°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 10-15°C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime.



