Azerbaijan records highest rise in COVID-19 cases in Baku

Azerbaijan has recorded the highest rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital Baku. Thus, the city accounts for 54.6 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country, the website of the COVID-19 task force under the Cabinet of Ministers, koronavirusinfo.az has reported.

Elsewhere in the country, infection cases were 13.3 percent in Absheron,11.8 percent in Aran, 6.9 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 3.7 percent in Shaki-Zagatala, 3 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 2.6 percent in Lankaran, 2.4 percent in Mountain Shirvan, and 1.3 percent in Upper Karabakh.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for only 0.06 percent of infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The number of coronavirus infections among those coming from abroad is 0.4 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.6 percent, followed by Khatai - 13.5 percent, Yasamal - 11.8 percent, Sabunchu - 11.7 percent, Surakhani - 8.3 percent, Narimanov - 7.9 percent, Nasimi - 7.7 percent, Khazar - 7.5 percent, Nizami - 7.1 percent, Sabail - 4.9 percent, Garadagh - 4.4 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.5 percent.

In Azerbaijan, citizens aged 16-18 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in exceptional cases. For the vaccination of adolescents aged 16-18 a written request from one parent stating the reason for vaccination and the consent of both parents will be required.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

It should be noted that as of September 1, residents over 18 are required to have COVID-19 vaccines for use services of public catering establishments, hotels and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings. In addition, a COVID-19 passport is required for attending the wedding ceremonies.

The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended until 0600 (GMT +4) November 1.