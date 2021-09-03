Azerbaijan confirms 3,759 more COVID-19 cases, 3,473 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 3,759 new COVID-19 cases, 3,473 patients have recovered and 45 patients have died.

Up until now, 432,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 373,475 of them have recovered, and 5,722 people have died. Currently, 53,298 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,678 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,498,717 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 98,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 60,167 citizens, and the second one to 38,327 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,009,933 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,239,851 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,770,082 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.