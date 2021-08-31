Azerbaijan confirms 3,778 more COVID-19 cases, 3,228 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 3,228 patients have recovered and 44 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 424,891 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 366,126 of them have recovered, and 5,636 people have died. Currently, 53,129 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,693 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,461,937 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 116,709 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 31.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 69,972 citizens, and the second one to 46,737 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,805,740 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,113,716 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,692 024 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.