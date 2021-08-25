Azerbaijan to develop new COVID-19 vaccine

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani scientists are conducting research to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine, head of The Management Union of Medical Territorial United (TABIB), Ramin Bayramli wrote on his Twitter account recently.

“For the first after many years, cell structure studies have been launched in our country for the development of a vaccine and new measures, diagnostics and chemotherapy to combat infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” Bayramov said.

To date, 24 percent of the population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Azerbaijan with both doses of the vaccine.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and is implemented on a voluntary basis in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Due to the recent surge in the number of infected people with COVID-19, the government had to take preventive measures in Azerbaijan.

As of September 1, unvaccinated citizens will be barred from entering large shopping centers and catering facilities. On August 20, the government announced that residents over the age of 18 will be required to introduce COVID-19 passports for entering public catering establishments, hotels and large shopping centers.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.