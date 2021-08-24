Azerbaijan discloses COVID-19 infection rate among schoolchildren

By Trend

Some 25,370 schoolchildren and 15,128 school workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan to date, Deputy Minister of Education Rustam Aghayev said, Trend reports on Aug.24.

According to Aghayev, 10 covid-19 vaccination centers were created for workers of the education sector in March 2021.

"In Baku, 33,290 workers of education sector were vaccinated, and in Sumgayit - 2,000. The highest number of workers of the education sector who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was recorded in Gazakh, Yardimli, Astara, Neftchala, Lerik, Zardab districts, and Ganja city. In these regions, 91 percent of the workers received the first dose of the drug, and 85 percent - the second dose,” he noted.

“In educational institutions of Azerbaijan, 137,000 workers (61 percent) received two doses of the vaccine, and 162,000 workers (72 percent) received the first dose. Out of 33,000 university workers, 16,000 received two doses of the vaccine, and 20,000 - the first dose. Out of 4,400 employees of vocational schools, 3,451 received the first dose of the drug, and 3,038 - two doses," added Aghayev.