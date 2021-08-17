Northeast wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 18. Northeast wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-26 ??°C at night, +32-36 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night, and 30-35 °C percent in the daytime.

Ecologists predict rainy weather in the mountainous areas.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. East wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime.