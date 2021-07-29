North wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on July 30. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 ° C at night, +30-34 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 ° C at night, and +31-33 ° C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +23-24 ° C, and +24-25 ° C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24 ° C at night, +31-36 ° C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be +9-14 ° C at night, and +17-22 ° C in the daytime.